DDN Data, AI & Analytics Summit
Date: 1stJuly 2021
Time: 10:00 CET
Location: Virtual
DDN’s annual User Group conference is virtual in 2021!
Hosted during the ISC High Performance Digital Event, DDN’s annual User Group conference takes place on 1stJuly 2021, where you can hear the latest on DDN’s vision for Intelligent Infrastructure for Enterprise AI and Analytics at scale!
We are bringing together the best and brightest IT and storage architects, data scientists and technologists to share and learn how leading global organizations are executing cutting-edge AI and HPC initiatives that are transforming the world. This event gathers the community to discover how organizations are achieving true AI vision by utilizing best of breed architecture at any scale to gain a competitive advantage. From exciting user presentations to innovative technology updates, this can’t-miss event will deliver the inspiration and path to help your organization’s cutting-edge initiatives transform from ideas to reality.
Register today to reserve your seat, and learn about:
- DDN’s vision for Intelligent Infrastructure
- Best practices for AI, Analytics and HPC at scale
- Experience from DDN customers of deploying AI systems in production